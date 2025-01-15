Congresswoman Says MAGA Rep. “Threatened to Physically Fight Me”

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) introduced an amendment to reinstate the Oversight Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties for the 119th Congress on Tuesday. Crockett noted in her opening remarks that during the 118th Congress, “Oversight Republicans disbanded one of the most important subcommittees in Congress,” and that civil rights don’t just protect “Black folk,” but they protect the rights of all individuals.

Toward the end of her five minutes, Crockett implored her colleagues to have the courage to reinstitute the subcommittee “because unfortunately I don’t see the type of courage that the people who served back in the 60s had coming out of some of our colleagues.”

Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D-NM) said she agrees with Crockett’s amendment and added that “We need civil rights to protect all people especially trans Americans who are under attack right now.”

When Stansbury yielded her time back to Crockett, the Texan prepared herself for pushback from her MAGA colleagues and added: “I can see that somebody’s campaign coffers really are struggling right now, so she gonna keep on saying ‘trans trans trans’, so that people will feel threatened, and child, listen…”

After being called a “child” by Rep. Crockett, Nancy Mace responded: “I am no child! Do not call me a child. I am a grown woman. If you want to take it outside…”

The somebody Crockett was referring to, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC), interrupted, “I am no child. Do not call me a child. I am no child. Don’t even start. I am a grown woman. I’m 47-years-old,” and then said, “If you want to take it outside…” before the Oversight Chairman called for order.

Crockett shared the video and wrote: “If you want to see the difference between House Dems and House GOP, watch this: Today, I introduced an amendment to reinstate the Oversight Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties. My Republican colleague threatened to physically fight me about it. Bless her heart.”

When Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-FL) noted that threatening another member of Congress is against the code of conduct, Mace said it wasn’t a threat, and said she suggested to “go outside” for a conservation.

Mace wrote on X after the exchange: “I will not be belittled. I will not back down. And I will hold the line. I don’t care how offended Jasmine Crockett is by my words.”