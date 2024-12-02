Megyn Kelly Slams Trump Nominee, “She Is Very Pro-Trump, But I Don’t Really Care”

The relationship between President-elect Donald Trump and former Fox News star Megyn Kelly has drastically changed over the past ten years.

After Kelly moderated a GOP presidential debate in 2015, then-candidate Trump complained about Kelly’s “ridiculous” questions (she asked about his treatment of women, calling some “fat pigs” et al) and said of Kelly: “You could see there was blood coming out of her eyes.” He added, “Blood coming out of her wherever.”

Trump was criticized for the misogynic comment and later suggested that the “wherever” was her nose — see below.

Re Megyn Kelly quote: "you could see there was blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her wherever" (NOSE). Just got on w/thought — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 8, 2015

Eight years later and Kelly — who no longer lives under the Fox News spotlight and is running her own podcast on SiriusXM — invited Trump to her show in August 2023, and said: “All that nonsense between us is under the bridge.”

Kelly supported Trump during the 2024 election and spoke at the Republican National Convention where she referred to the then-GOP nominee as a “protector of women.”

Kelly, who has asserted that as a journalist she will not be “blindly loyal to Trump,” is now voicing criticism over Trump’s nominee for Surgeon General, Dr. Janette Nesheiwat.

Kelly wrote: “She is very pro-Trump, but I don’t really care about that stuff so much as I care about the fact that she loves masking.”

"She is very pro-Trump, but I don’t really care about that stuff so much as I care about the fact that she loves masking."https://t.co/bymcQwzDbe — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) November 27, 2024

Nesheiwat, one of five New York City medical directors for CityMD, a chain of urgent care centers across the region, was a contributor on Fox News during the coronavirus pandemic and said: “Vaccines, Tests, Meds & Masks are all beneficial in combating covid. It’s not just one or the other.”