Gay Republicans “Excited” About Kash Patel Says Ex-Trump Intelligence Chief

Former U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell served as Director of National Intelligence for three months during President Donald Trump‘s first administration in 2020. Grenell was the first openly gay holder of a cabinet level position in U.S. history.

Note: On February 20, 2020, Trump replaced Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire (who told the House Intelligence Committee that Russia was interfering in the 2020 election in order to get Trump re-elected) with Grenell.

When Trump announced this week that he’s nominating Kash Patel to be the next FBI director, Grenell not only approved of the nomination but has vowed to “lobby hard for this pick.”

Note: The day after Grenell was named Acting Director of National Intelligence in 2020, Kash Patel was named a senior advisor to Grenell.

Grenell added that Patel “fights for the people without power” and that “Washington isn’t used to someone fighting for regular people.”

He added: “Gay Republicans excited about the selection of Kash Patel. Why? Because the agency has targeted Republicans and desperately needs reform.”

Above is a photo of Patel with Charles T. Moran of Log Cabin Republicans, a national organization dedicated to representing LGBT conservatives.

Moran wrote of Patel: “Beyond thrilled with the appointment of Kash Patel for FBI Director. This pick is the beginning of the restoration of public trust in this critical agency.”

Not everyone is “thrilled” with the pick and Grenell is actively responding to criticism.

When U.S. Representative Gerry Connelly (D-VA) wrote “Kash Patel is a zealot. Out of a sea of unqualified, dangerous, and downright bizarre nominations, this is perhaps the worst,” Grenell accused Connelly (who did not mention Patel’s race) of being a racist: “Don’t be a racist. First generation Americans aren’t dangerous.”

Patel has said that as the next FBI director: “I’d shut down the FBI Hoover Building on day one and reopen the next day as a museum of the deep state.” He said he’d make the 7,000 employees who work in that FBI building “chase down criminals” and reassign them as “cops.”