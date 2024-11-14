Salma Hayek Stuns in “Romantic” Jumpsuit with Floor-Sweeping Cape

Hollywood movie star Salma Hayek (Frida, Grown-Ups) did not attend “The 1001 Seasons of Elie Saab” fashion show in Saudi Arabia this week, but she did strike a pose in the designer’s silk-blend jumpsuit in the color Saab calls “Antique Rose.”

The silk-blend jumpsuit includes a floor-sweeping chiffon cape and a romantic floral appliqué which decorates the neck. As seen below, Hayek modeled the embellished jumpsuit for the November issue of L’Officiel magazine.

The raven-haired beauty is on the cover, too (see below), in a black tank top.

Hayek isn’t the only celebrity who has posed in Saab’s caped jumpsuit, Jason Strahan’s fiancee, model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, who did attend the Saudi event, wore the dramatic jumpsuit there, but in white.

See Huntington-Whiteley and fellow A-list celebrities including Celine Dion, Halle Berry, Jennifer Lopez and Camila Cabello, turn heads in their Elie Saab ensembles on the red carpet, in the video below.