Victoria Justice “Crushed It” in Tiny Corset Mini Dress, “So Gorgeous”

Former Nickelodeon child star Victoria Justice (Zoey 101, Victorious) celebrated Diwali this year with comedian Lilly Singh. As seen below, Justice wore a tiny black corset mini dress (by Miami fashion designer Stello) with matching stilettos and golden snake earrings.

Justice wrote with the fun and festive photos above and below: “Lilly you are my yearly glowing Diwali QUEEN & I bow down to thee happily. You are such a bright light, I feel lucky to know you.”

Justice also thanked her sister, Madison Grace for “being the life of the party wherever you go.” Swipe to see the brunette beauties enjoying the hookah.

When celebrity makeup artist Pauly Blanch shared the closeup photos of Justice’s “gorgeous glam,” she replied to Blanch, “You crushed it.”

Get ready to see more of Justice: she will guest star in the upcoming NBC legal drama series Suits: LA. Stephen Amell (Heels, Arrow) stars as Ted Black, a former New York prosecutor who runs his own law firm in Los Angeles, where he specializes in criminal and entertainment law. Aaron Korsh, creator of the original series Suits (which was set in New York), is the showrunner on the spin-off, too.