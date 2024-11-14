Liz Gillies Stuns in Plunging Red Sequin Dress, “Glowing”

Hollywood stars including Tony Danza, Rita Wilson, and Rumer Willis have recently performed at the legendary cabaret spot, The Carlyle Club in the Rosewood Hotel on the Upper East Side of New York City.

Elizabeth “Liz” Gillies has now joined the stellar list of celebrities and made her debut at The Carlyle this season.

As seen below, the former Dynasty star turned heads in a stunning sheer black dress with a plunging neckline and colorful floral embroidery.

With the photos below, Gillies wrote: “It was always a dream of mine to perform at The Carlyle. Thank you to everyone who came out and thank you to Tom Kitt & this incredible band for making last week so special! Miss it already.” Swipe to see more photos.

Gillies tried on a number of gowns for her performances including the red sequin dress with the plunging neckline below by design label Genny, who said Gillies was “gracefully glowing and shining brighter than ever!” in the “unforgettable” gown.

Note: Genny is the label of Italian fashion designer Sara Cavazza Facchini.

Gillies’s fans are going wild over her fashion-forward ensembles and her debut at the Carlyle. As one fan replied, “Your voice is insane, chills…. literal chills!!” Below is Gillies performing the 2003 Lucinda Williams song “Fruit of My Labor.”