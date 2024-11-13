Alexandra Daddario Stuns in Underwear Ad with Newborn Baby

Hollywood star Alexandra Daddario is known for her roles which often require her to wear a swimsuit, including the 2017 movie Baywatch and Season 2 of The White Lotus.

Daddario, who just delivered a beautiful baby last week, shared the photo of herself in a pair of disposable postpartum boyshort underwear with her newborn on her chest.

The Mayfair Witches star wrote: “I play a witch on TV and gave birth on Halloween, but nothing could have prepared me for the magic, and scares, of postpartum. THIS is what it looks like for me 6 days after giving birth to my magical little baby.”

Daddario added “Women’s bodies are amazing and I’ve never felt more proud of mine. So much love to all the new moms out there leaning into their new powers (and new @fridamom undies)!” Frida Mom is the brand of postpartum underwear she’s modeling in the “at home” ad.

Daddario’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the new photo. Former Mission: Impossible star Michelle Monaghan replied: “That baby looks good on you!!” with an applauding hands emoji. And Emily in Paris star Lily Collins responded: “So so so excited for you 😍😍😍 beautiful inside and out.”

Get ready to see more of Daddario: Season 2 of Mayfair Witches will premiere on January 8, 2025. Trailer below.