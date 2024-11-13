Lady Gaga Drops Raw “Disease” Acoustic Video, Fans Literally Crying

Mega star singer/actress Lady Gaga (Joker: Folie à Deux, House of Gucci, A Star Is Born) will join the cast of the Netflix series Wednesday with Jenna Ortega as the titular Addams character and Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman as her parents, Morticia and Gomez. The character of Lady Gaga has not yet been revealed.

What has been revealed this week is the acoustic video to Lady Gaga’s new song “Disease (The Antidote Live).” As seen below, Gaga delivers an emotional version of the song at the piano with long raven-colored hair and with a quiet acoustic guitarist on her side.

Lady Gaga fans, her “Little Monsters,” are going wild over the live performance. As one adoring and appreciative fan replied: “We all knew the pain in the song but everything comes out so authentic when I hear u sing like this. Thank u. I’m literally in tears.”

Other fans are reporting that the song is giving them “full body chills” and is “hypnotizing.”

The song, which Gaga co-wrote with Andrew Watt, Cirkut, and her fiancé, Michael Polansky, is the lead single from Gaga’s upcoming studio album, her eighth.

Below is the official music video for “Disease” which has a faster tempo and depicts a more literal interpretation of “torture” in the style of a horror movie.