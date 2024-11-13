Rosamund Pike Survives Date Night with “Pyromantic”

Hollywood star Rosamund Pike, who’s best known for her roles in Gone Girl, Die Another Day, and Pride & Prejudice, among others, reports that she had a “date night with The Pyromantic.”

As seen in the video below, Pike put on a flame-resistant suit and helmet and voluntarily walked into a fireworks blasting chamber. She said having a box of fireworks (safely) ricochet all around you was “mesmerising” and an “otherworldly, exciting, beautiful experience.”

Get ready to see more of the blonde beauty, but without the fire suit: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming Guy Ritchie action film In the Grey with Henry Cavill, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Eiza González (all three actors have worked with Ritchie in the past). It’s about a team of extraction specialists whose job it is to designate an escape route for a senior female negotiator. In the Grey is scheduled for a January 17, 2025 release.

Note: Gonzalez and Pike have also worked together in the past, as seen below on the set of the 2020 Netflix film, I Care a Lot.

Note: Deadline announced this week that Pike will also appear in another Guy Ritchie film, Wife & Dog with Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange, The Imitation Game) and Sir Anthony Hopkins (The Father, The Silence of the Lambs).