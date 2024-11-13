Mariah Carey Stuns in Plunging Mermaid Dress, “Incredible!”

Mega pop star Mariah Carey opened her Christmas Time Tour in Los Angeles in a stunning white hot mermaid gown with silver embellishments and a plunging neckline by fashion label House of Gilles. Her fans are going wild over the dress — and the matching puffy cape. As one replied, “Incredible!”

Swipe the photos below to see Carey in a variety of sparkly festive ensembles including a bright red sequin mini dress, a sexy Santa jumpsuit, and another show-stopping white and silver gown with a cape (by Roberto Cavalli).

Get ready to see more, er, double of Carey. As seen below, Madame Tussauds has unveiled its wax figure of Carey in a plunging red sequin gown with a hip-high slit (hanging a Christmas ornament) and the five-octave singer approves.

Her fans agree that the wax figure does Carey justice and looks a lot like her. Several replied, “This time they got it right!” And more than one fan admitted “I couldn’t tell which one was which.” Swipe to see which one moves!

Fans who don’t want to settle on seeing Carey as a wax figure still have time to see her at her Vegas residency, The Celebration of Mimi at the Dolby Live, before it closes on February 15, 2025.