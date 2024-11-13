Mariah Carey Stuns in Plunging Mermaid Dress, “Incredible!”

Mega pop star Mariah Carey opened her Christmas Time Tour in Los Angeles in a stunning white hot mermaid gown with silver embellishments and a plunging neckline by fashion label House of Gilles. Her fans are going wild over the dress — and the matching puffy cape. As one replied, “Incredible!”
Swipe the photos below to see Carey in a variety of sparkly festive ensembles including a bright red sequin mini dress, a sexy Santa jumpsuit, and another show-stopping white and silver gown with a cape (by Roberto Cavalli).
Get ready to see more, er, double of Carey. As seen below, Madame Tussauds has unveiled its wax figure of Carey in a plunging red sequin gown with a hip-high slit (hanging a Christmas ornament) and the five-octave singer approves.
Her fans agree that the wax figure does Carey justice and looks a lot like her. Several replied, “This time they got it right!” And more than one fan admitted “I couldn’t tell which one was which.” Swipe to see which one moves!
@madametussaudsusa 🎶 'Tis the season to meet the Queen of Christmas!🎄 Come see Mariah Carey’s stunning new wax figure, just in time for the holiday season. Snap a selfie with the Queen of Christmas herself and make your holiday dreams come true💫 #madametussauds #newyork #newyorkcity #mariahcarey #queenofchristmas #tistheseason #holidays ♬ original sound – MadameTussaudsUSA
Fans who don’t want to settle on seeing Carey as a wax figure still have time to see her at her Vegas residency, The Celebration of Mimi at the Dolby Live, before it closes on February 15, 2025.