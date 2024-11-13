Karrueche Tran Stuns in Metallic Corset Dress, “Defying Gravity”

Get ready to see more of Hollywood star Karrueche Tran (Claws, Bel-Air, The Bay). She’s promoting her new Lifetime movie, Searching for a Serial Killer: The Regina Smith Story, in which she plays the titular character.

As a rookie with the Dallas Police Department, Smith found crucial evidence (missed by the FBI) that led her to the serial killer known as the Eyeball Killer. Trailer below.

When not in character, the 36-year-old California native Tran is turning heads on the red carpet as seen below at the Variety Power of Women event, in a stunning white-hot halter bodycon dress with a plunging neckline.

For the premiere of the movie Wicked starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, Tran slipped into a more delicate look as seen below in a strapless metallic ombré silver and pink gown with a sweetheart neckline by fashion designer Christian Siriano. The open-toe stilettos are by Le Silla.

Tran captioned the photos below: “DEFYING GRAVITY.”

Tran’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the princess gown. As one replied: “you look so beautiful !! this dress is so fitting. perfectttt,” and her CLAWS co-star Carrie Preston responded, “Gorgeous!”