Demi Lovato Stuns in Bodycon Corset, Sheer Lace Hosiery, Fiance Jutes Reacts

Mega pop star Demi Lovato welcomed the month of November by taking a photo of herself in a skintight zip-up black corset and sheer black lace hosiery/tights and pointy stilettos. With the selfie below (with her fiance, Jordan “Jutes” Lutes), she wrote: “Well hello November” with an emoji of falling red leaves.

Swipe to see more of Lovato in a more casual all-black ensemble — wearing nothing but a black Balenciaga t-shirt with sheer hosiery and black platform combat boots — and more pics of her dogs.

Lovato fans are going wild over the photos including her #1 fan, Jutes, who replied: “ur rly hot” with a panting face emoji.

The ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ singer continues to strike a pose in fashion forward black ensembles featuring sheer hosiery as seen above — in a long black leather trench coat/dress with a thigh-high slit — at the 2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction. And below in a stunning strapless black corset gown.

Get ready to hear more from Lovato: in September she told People magazine that she’s working on her next studio album, which will be her ninth, and will feature “nothing but love songs and sexy songs because I’m in this really good place.”