Glen Powell Stuns in Sheer Mesh Shirt, “I Don’t Think It’s Duplicitous”

Hollywood movie star Glen Powell has been enjoying the success of his most recent films — Twisters, Anyone but You with Sydney Sweeney, and Top Gun: Maverick with the iconic action movie star Tom Cruise.

The 36-year-old is now on the cover of the 2025 Vanity Fair Hollywood Issue with Cruise’s ex-wife Nicole Kidman (Babydoll, The Perfect Couple), Zoe Saldana (Emilia Perez, Lioness), Zendaya (Challengers, Dune) and Dev Patel (Monkey Man, Slumdog Millionaire).

Inside the pages of the special Hollywood issue, the 36-year-old Powell is also seen striking a pose in a sheer mesh collared shirt, as seen below. The photos have Powell fans questioning People magazine’s choice of John Krasinski for its annual “Sexiest Man Alive.” As one replied, “But John Krasinki is the sexiest man alive….. riiiiiight.”

Vanity Fair notes that Powell has been in the entertainment business for years but as he says, “I’ve failed for a lot longer than I’ve succeeded.”

After catching his big break, Powell tells the celebrity magazine that he now understands that a press tour is just a part of the job: “I think what people forget about with a press tour is that it’s its own sense of entertainment. I don’t think it’s duplicitous.”

Note: While promoting Anyone but You with co-star Sydney Sweeney (who’s on the inside cover of the Vanity Fair Hollywood issue), rumors swirl that the two were romantically involved off-screen. Powell told The New York Times: “That’s people wanting what’s on the screen off the screen, and sometimes you just have to lean into it a bit.”