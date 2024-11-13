Zendaya Stuns in Baby Pink Bandeau, Bubble Skirt

Hollywood movie star Zendaya (Dune, Challengers, Spider-Man, Euphoria) is one of five A-listers featured on the first cover of the 2025 Vanity Fair Hollywood Issue.

The others are Oscar winner Nicole Kidman (Babygirl, The Perfect Couple, The Hours, Moulin Rouge!), Zoe Saldana (Emilia Perez, Avatar, Guardians of the Galaxy), Glen Powell (Twisters, Top Gun: Maverick), and Dev Patel (Monkey Man, Slumdog Millionaire). As seen below, Zendaya rocks a shirtless navel-plunging purple suit with pointed stilettos.

Zendaya is also turning heads inside the pages of the special issue. As seen below, the 28-year-old actress strikes a pose in a pink cutout bandeau and matching full-length bubble skirt by fashion label Alaïa. Photos by Gordon von Steiner.

Get ready to see more of Zendaya: she’s currently filming the upcoming drama The Drama with Robert Pattinson (The Twilight Saga, The Batman). As seen below, they’ve been filming in Boston, Massachusetts…

…and having fun on set.



