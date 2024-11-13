Danica Patrick Says Trump Played Elvis on “Max Volume” on Plane

On the last day of Donald Trump‘s 2024 presidential campaign, former race car driver Danica Patrick traveled on Trump’s private plane to a rally in Michigan with the GOP nominee and his family and entourage. The group included hisTrump’s daughter-in-law, RNC co-chair Lara Trump, former U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard, and conservative political pundit Sage Steele.

With the photos below, Patrick explained how she got involved with the MAGA campaign, that she attended her first ever political event in December 2023 and “a fire was lit.” When she posted photos from that 2023 event, she said she was “immediately faced with judgement and backlash. And it pissed me off.” She added, “Somehow that passion has led me all the way to November 4th…”

Patrick also revealed that while flying home from the MAGA Michigan rally, she asked the former president to play Queen, but that instead “he kept finding Elvis songs he liked” and played them on “max volume.”

Patrick spent election night with more of the same MAGA crowd but in a strapless red corset top. Lara Trump replied to the photos above, “That top was worth it” with a 100% and fire emoji. Patrick agreed it was a “very fancy top.”