Ariana Grande Strikes ‘Black Swan’ Ballet Pose in “Totally New Dress”

Triple-talent entertainer Ariana Grande is turning heads on the red carpet as she promotes the release of her new film Wicked, based on the Broadway show (originally starring Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel) with her co-star Cynthia Erivo, who plays Elphaba, a.k.a. the “bad witch” in the Wizard of Oz. Grande plays Glinda, a.k.a. the “good witch” in the Wizard of Oz.

The petite singer/actress often resembles a ballerina due to her physique, pink princess dresses, and her signature tightly pulled back hair, as seen above and below in Thom Browne.

But when Grande deliberately struck the dramatic ballet pose below in a rare all-black ensemble (a floral embroidered bandeau and skirt with stilettos by New York fashion designer Michael Kors) — more than one applauded as if she’d just finished performing Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake.

Note: The plot of the iconic movie Black Swan revolves around a production of Swan Lake by the New York City Ballet, where two female dancers (Natalie Portman, Mila Kunis) portray rivals.

Fans who have been pleading with Grande’s celebrity stylist Mimi Cuttrell to “see more, you know, like a totally new dress,” were delighted. As one replied, “now that’s stunning.”

Note: The photographs (there are more below with Erivo in green) were taken by Dana Scruggs for a feature about Wicked for The New York Times. Scruggs wrote that capturing the friendship of Grande and Erivo was “a special experience.”

Scruggs noted that the first photo below, is a reference to an image that she made almost nine years ago. “It was an image that was big on Tumblr (lol) and that served as a leap forward in my aesthetic as an artist. This is the first time that I’ve referenced it and I’m really glad that it was with Ariana & Cynthia.”

Grande also responded to the photos and wrote to Scruggs: “Thank you so much ♡ i adore you, your energy and work.”