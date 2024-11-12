Emma Roberts Rocks Joe Walsh Shirt, “The Palo Alto Girlies Get It”

Hollywood star Emma Roberts is known for many of her roles including Madison Montgomery on American Horror Story, Chanel Oberlin on Scream Queens, and as the protagonist, April, in the 2013 Gia Coppola movie Palo Alto.

The screenplay — which is about a bored, shy, virginal teenage girl (Roberts) on the brink of having an affair with her soccer coach (James Franco, Freaks and Geeks) — is based on Franco’s short story collection, Palo Alto: Stories. (Coppola and Franco co-wrote the script.) Jack Kilmer and his father Val Kilmer (Top Gun) co-star. Trailer below.

When Roberts dropped the photos below of her rocking a vintage Joe Walsh shirt with sunglasses, waiting for someone at the door with her keys in her hand, more than one fan was reminded of the Coppola/Franco movie.

One replied: “Palo Alto vibes,” while another chimed in: “The Palo Alto girlies get it.”

Get ready to see more of Roberts: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming thriller Fourth Wall. She plays the protagonist, a former child star from a popular 90s TV sitcom who’s been kidnapped, held captive in a set identical to the show’s, and forced to recreate the show’s most famous moments in order to stay alive.