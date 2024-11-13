Christina Aguilera Stuns in Plunging Leopard Catsuit, “Insane”

Mega pop star Christina Aguilera has been celebrating her 25th anniversary in the music industry with a variety of fashion-forward ensembles but when the blonde beauty dropped the new photos below — of her modeling a leopard-print catsuit with a plunging neckline and dripping in diamonds — her fans went wild praise. As one replied, “Xtina Goddess. And styling and makeup is insane.”

Of course it’s not the first time the star has rocked a sexy leopard-print, as seen below. As celebrity hairstylist Yuichi Ishida replied, “Meow.”

Get ready to hear more of Aguilera as she reflects on the past 25 years. She recently told Rolling Stone magazine: “When I came into this business, there was a really big pop boom, and it was very specific what a label wanted a pop star to look like, to sound like. I wanted it so bad. That first record that I did is coming up on [its] 25th anniversary. It’s crazy. I reinvent the material now in new ways, but that was a record in the time where I was told, ‘Oh, you can’t sing that way. You’re oversinging. We’re not doing runs or ad-libs.'”

Note: Aguilera says the toughest vocal performance she had to give was probably ‘A Song for You,’ which she did with Herbie Hancock. It’s on his Possibilities jazz album. “That arrangement was so intricate, so delicate and full of ad-libs. It was a lot to try and perfect that live.” Below is the studio video.

Aguilera, 43, says that she prefers her voice now “because it has experience, which is what I loved about all the singers that I grew up loving and wanting to emulate. It’s the emotional soaring and singing over the notes or the grain and the grit that goes into a rasp that only comes from experience. You can’t force it or buy it. It just feels lived in.”