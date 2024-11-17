Mike Johnson Leaves “Kids Table” on Trump Force One for McDonald’s Photo

President-elect Donald Trump traveled to a UFC match in Manhattan with his eldest son, Donald Trump, Jr., his billionaire supporter Elon Musk, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), and his nominee for Secretary of Health, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

When Trump Jr. shared the Trump Force One photo below of all the aforementioned men eating McDonald’s burgers and French fries with bottles of Coke (Trump’s favorite combo), he captioned it: “Make America Healthy Again starts tomorrow” and added a series of American flag emojis.

Make America Healthy Again starts TOMORROW. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/LLzr5S9ugf — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 17, 2024

Conservative political pundit Joey Mannarino replied: “RFK looks horrified in that picture!” with a laughing crying emoji. Others claim it was “a power move” by Trump to get Kennedy to pose with McDonald’s.

Note: Trump reportedly “humiliated” Musk on Wednesday in front of House Republicans in D.C. by mocking the world’s richest man for sticking around for so long. Trump said: “Elon won’t go home. I can’t get rid of him.” He added, with a note of (jocular?) menace, “Until I don’t like him.”

Another X user observer noted that Johnson “photobombed this historic photo because they sat him at the kids table.” (Johnson isn’t poised to join the Executive Branch like the other men, but is stuck running an unruly Republican conference with a razor-thin majority in the House of Representatives.)

RFK looks horrified in that picture! 😂 https://t.co/Dbl9VEWKBj — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) November 17, 2024

In addition to his comment that Kennedy looks horrified, Mannarino also seriously suggests that Kennedy should “talk to the Italian food authorities and just do what they do in Italy in America. In Italy, I can eat pasta, ice cream, bread and wine all day and somehow lose weight compared to when I’m in America. And no, it’s not the walking, I have a car when I’m in Italy. It’s the food. America poisons people with food.”