Trump’s Education Secretary Pushes Tim Scott on School Choice

While Donald Trump nominated loyal MAGA supporters for cabinet nominations including Marc Rubio for Secretary of State, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem for Homeland Security, and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum for Secretary of Interior, Trump’s former Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos has remained vocal about her hopes for the elimination of the Department of Education and greater school choice.

(Trump hasn’t yet named a new Education Secretary nominee.)

No one said eliminate the budget. We said eliminate the bureaucracy. https://t.co/7seDZ5nu38 — Betsy DeVos (@BetsyDeVos) November 12, 2024

DeVos this week applauded Republican Tennessee Governor Bill Lee who announced that he “backs Trump plan to nix Department of Education” and reposted the late President Ronald Reagan‘s 1980 quote: “We should abolish the Department of Education and end unnecessary federal intervention in education.”

DeVos and Lee believe: “The person who knows best what their child’s needs are from an education standpoint is the parent.”

As seen below, DeVos has also been advocating for Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), a Trump loyalist. She wrote: “There is no one who understands the power and possibility of Education Freedom more than the great Sen. Tim Scott.”

DeVos believes Scott and the Senate will soon put a school choice bill on Trump’s desk in the Oval Office.

There is no one who understands the power and possibility of Education Freedom more than the great @SenatorTimScott. With his help, I have no doubt the Senate will soon put a transformational school choice bill on President Trump's desk! https://t.co/SRsHSO8ETj — Betsy DeVos (@BetsyDeVos) November 14, 2024

When the current Democratic U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona on Tuesday wrote: “If you support eliminating the Department of Education, you do not support our students. Period,” DeVos replied, “No one said eliminate the budget. We said eliminate the bureaucracy.”

Note: On January 7, 2021, DeVos resigned as Education Secretary as a result of the January 6 United States Capitol attack, and wrote to Trump: “There is no mistaking the impact your rhetoric had on the situation.”