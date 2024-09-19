Rep. Jasmine Crockett Slams Trump: “Simple-Minded, Under-Qualified White Man”

During a House Oversight Committee hearing today, Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) implied that Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is a beneficiary of the war against Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programs (DEI).

[NOTE: The hearing was ostensibly about the FCC’s role in the upcoming election, and its policing efforts regarding messaging — especially concerning A.I.-generated content.]

“This election is the best example of why you all are so afraid of diversity, equity, and inclusion,” Crockett told the committee and witnesses, “because then you can’t have a simple-minded under-qualified white man somehow end up ascending. Instead you got to pay attention to the qualified Black woman that is on the other side.”

FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr, an attorney and longtime Washington insider nominated to the post by Donald Trump and kept in place by Joe Biden, attempts to interrupt but Crockett does not yield to him.

The Congresswoman further knocked Trump as she questioned the legitimacy of the meeting, implying that the MAGA-heavy committee is wasting precious time to demonstrate fealty to Trump, rather than to solve Americans’ problems.

Crockett said “the only reason we’re having this hearing is because somebody got their feelings hurt in a debate and I don’t understand why we’re wasting tax payer dollars.” She added — presumably a direct reference to Trump and the debate –“Next time tell your big boy to show up and be ready to handle the woman in the room who hopefully will become the next President of the United States.”

Crockett’s aggressive confrontational style has raised her profile among Democrats nationally, as she has shown aptitude in skewering her MAGA colleagues for purportedly playing politics with the legislative process.

Crockett doesn’t just target male recipients of preferential treatment, as she perceives it — the Congresswoman famously exchanged ad hominem attacks with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) earlier this year, as covered in the Face the Nation segment below.