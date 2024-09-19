Megyn Kelly Hints She’ll Run for Office in Connecticut, Billionaire Eager

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) spoke on the Senator floor today “to block a Republican resolution that sought to make out transgender kids as a threat to this nation,” and to tell “the real story of transgender kids and sports, and the shameful Republicans efforts to bully and marginalize them.”

Former Fox News star Megyn Kelly, a MAGA supporter who often criticizes Democrats who support transgender athletes, replied to Murphy’s speech: “You make me want to run for office in my new home state of CT and take your job.”

Reactions to Kelly’s hint at running for office are relatively predicable. Anti-Trump Washington, D.C. national security attorney Bradley P. Moss replied to Kelly: “That would be fascinating given Election Day is seven weeks away. Maybe you meant in 2030,” and liberal political pundit Joanne Carducci (JoJofromJerz) replied: “…you couldn’t even keep your tv job. Please.” (NOTE: Kelly left jobs at Fox News, and later NBC.)

Where do I send the check? — David Sacks (@DavidSacks) September 19, 2024

On the other side of the aisle, Students for Trump co-founder Ryan Fournier said “I’d donate,” conservative activist Robby Starbuck said “I’ll throw you a fundraiser,” and billionaire investor, former COO of PayPal and CEO of Yammer David Sacks, asked: “Where do I send the check?”

Note: Senator Murphy is currently running for re-election against GOP opponent Matthew Corey, a bar owner and Navy veteran from Hartford. The state of Connecticut has not elected a Republican to the Senate since 1982.

The late U.S. Senator Lowell Weicker, who served three terms from 1971 to 1989, lost his fourth re-election campaign in 1988 to the late Joe Lieberman.