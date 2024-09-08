Maggie Gyllenhaal Shines at Star-Studded NYC Party, “Icons Only”

Fashion retailer J. Crew launched their new catalog (“The New Yorkers”) at a private party in the New York Public Library on Fifth Avenue on Saturday.

For the one-night-only event, J. Crew recreated the legendary NYC restaurant La Côte Basque at the library, where guests (“Icons only”) showed up in ensembles from the new Fall 2024 J. Crew catalog.

Above: Slide 1 features celebrity stylist Jamie Mizrahi and actress/singer Riley Keough (Daisy and the Six). Be sure to swipe to see supermodel Joan Smalls and actress Sarah Paulson, among other icons.

Hollywood power couple Maggie Gyllenhaal (Secretary, Donnie Darko, The Dark Knight) and her husband Peter Sarsgaard (Boys Don’t Cry Jarhead) also attended as seen below.

Gyllenhaal rocked a casual double-denim look: she’s wearing the J.Crew barn jacket in “Dark Cave Wash.”

Note: The new J.Crew catalog also features an interview with Demi Moore (A Few Good Men, G.I. Jane, St. Elmo’s Fire) and her collection of ‘90s J. Crew, see below.

Get ready to see more of Gyllenhaal: she’s directing the upcoming horror musical movie The Bride! (inspired by the 1935 film Bride of Frankenstein, which was adapted from Mary Shelley’s novel Frankenstein).

The Bride! stars her brother Jake Gyllenhaal as Frankenstein, who seeks to create a female companion for his male monster “Frank” (Christian Bale, see below). Jessie Buckley (Wicked Little Letters) plays the titular character.

Big bonus: Peter Sarsgaard, Penelope Cruz and Annette Bening also star. The Bride! is scheduled to be released on Netflix on September 26, 2025.