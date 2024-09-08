JLo Flashes Big Smile in Sexy Sheer Sweater, “Let’s End This Year On a High Note!”

Triple-threat entertainer Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers, Maid in Manhattan) turned heads on the red carpet (once again) at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in a stunning silver Tamara Ralph dress held together on the sides by a series of black bows running from her shoulders to her knees.

Lopez’s fans and famous friends are going wild over what some are calling her “revenge” dress. Note: In August, after two years of marriage, Lopez filed for divorce from Oscar winner Ben Affleck (Argo, Good Will Hunting).

For press interviews, Lopez rocked a more casual autumnal chic look in a sheer wool v-neck sweater with shearling epaulettes, a belted pleated skirt with a hip-high slit, and knee-high combat boots by Burberry.

When Lopez shared the photos above, of her flashing that mega-watt smile, she wrote: “Still on a high from last night at TIFF!”

Her fans are going wild over the energy in the photos. As one fan replied: “Awwww just look how happy you are, glad to see you are enjoying your life.”

Another chimed in, “Your smile is everything!” And mega JLo fan Edgardo Luis Rivera replied: “You deserve all the praise coming to you! Let’s end this year on a high note!”

Lopez is at TIFF to promote her new film Unstoppable. The protagonist is Anthony Robles, a NCAA champion wrestler who was born with one leg; Lopez plays Robles’s hardworking mother, Don Cheadle plays his coach; Bobby Cannavale plays the deadbeat husband.