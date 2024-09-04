Lauren Boebert “Melt Down” Debate Video Leaked by Opponent

Trump-endorsed U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert (R-CO) left Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District to run in the state’s ultra-red 4th Congressional District and take retired Ken Buck‘s seat. (District 4 hasn’t elected a Democrat since 2008.)

According to Boebert’s Democratic challenger, former speechwriter and labor activist Trisha Calvarese, Boebert “melted down on the debate stage” this week. Some headlines described Calvarese as having “mopped the floor” with Boebert.

The two nominees debated at a luncheon on Tuesday which was co-hosted by the Douglas County Economic Development Corporation, Colorado Politics and the Denver Gazette. It was not free to the public (payment was required to attend the event) and it was not televised…but Calvarese did release a video of the debate on YouTube, see below.

Calvarese wrote: “Whether it was floundering to try to defend her disgraceful record on Veterans or having no explanation as to why she missed crucial house votes, [Boebert] was held accountable for her extremism.”

Calvarese is now campaigning and raising money for televised debates — beyond the single untelevised forum during which she says Boebert melted down. Calvarese is aiming to get two debates televised this fall.

Calvarese wrote: “Rep. Lauren Boebert fled her old district to run here. People here do not know her. We both have a responsibility to participate in public debates to share what values we represent. It would be disrespectful to expect voters to hire us without hearing from us in a debate. I respect my neighbors and look forward to giving them a choice.”

After the debate, while speaking with members of the press, The Denver Post reported that Boebert would not commit to additional debates and said Calvarese “had her debate today.” On that point, Calvarese agrees.