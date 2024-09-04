Nancy Mace Claims Her Liberal Accuser Was “Hitting On Me, Begging”

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) spoke with conservative rabble-rouser Benny Johnson about her controversial appearance on a CNN panel last month. On the CNN program, Mace drew condemnation from her fellow panelists for her repeated mispronunciation of Vice President Kamala Harris‘s first name.

But this week the Congresswoman claimed to Johnson, who also routinely mispronounces Harris’s name, that the panelists — like “everything on the radical left” — is “just an act, just a complete act” and they didn’t mean any of it.

Mace contended that rather than being angry with her, her chief antagonist among the panelists, Vanderbilt professor Michael Eric Dyson, tried to hit on her. Mace told Johnson that “if you turn down the volume you can also see them physically, like, almost trying to lunge for my body.”

Continuing, Mace held up her phone with a photo, claiming it showed “right after the show, here’s that professor hitting on me, begging for photos, telling me how gorgeous I am, and saying we look good together. Sending me a kissy emoji.”

Called out for her mispronunciation, which appeared to be deliberate, during the CNN program, Mace proclaimed she would “say Kamala’s name any way that I want to.” (NOTE: Mace had at first pronounced it correctly, then swiftly changed it.)

Dyson castigated Mace on air for her disrespect, saying that while he didn’t believe she was racist, he did believe Mace’s failure to properly pronounce “Kamala” aligned with historical prejudicial practices that sought to devalue minorities by refusing to acknowledge their individuality, their personhood, and their names.

Dyson said: “This congresswoman is a wonderful human being. But when you disrespect Kamala Harris by saying you will call her whatever you want, I know you don’t intend it to be that way, that’s the history and legacy of white disregard for the humanity of Black people.”

Mace took offense, and said it was “disgusting” for Dyson to imply Mace was a racist. Dyson responded that it was “disgusting” for Mace to continue to mispronounce Harris’s name.