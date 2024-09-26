Harris Sneers at Trump’s Claim He Will “Protect” Women

Claiming he will be a “protector” of women, Donald Trump said this week that American women are “more stressed and depressed and unhappy” than ever and vowed: “I will fix all of that, women.”

Performing his “American carnage”-style rhetoric, Trump asserted America (“a failing country”) presents so many problems for the female population that when it comes to voting, women won’t even “think about abortion.”

[NOTE: Polls indicate otherwise, as abortion is an issue where MAGA policies strongly conflict with views held by a significant majority of Americans who are in favor of reproductive rights protections, as post-Roe votes in states across the nation have demonstrated.]

In her interview on MSNBC this week, Vice President Kamala Harris was asked about Trump’s claim that he would “protect” women — especially in the light of his Supreme Court appointments largely credited for ending Roe v. Wade — and, as is always in the background, Trump’s own personal behavior toward women.

[NOTE: Trump’s infamous ‘Access Hollywood’ admission — “I just grab ’em by the *****” — comes up frequently in the social media comments on the subject, presented as a strange thing for a purported “protector” of women to say.]

Harris sneers as Ruhle recounts Trump’s recent boast to be women’s protector. The Democratic presidential nominee looks incredulous as she listens to Ruhle, who says: “In the last few days Donald Trump keeps talking about how in overturning Roe v. Wade, he helped women, he protected women…he said he will be the protector of women, if elected.”

Ruhle asks Harris: “Can you respond to that?”

Ruhle: Trump said he will be the protector of women



Kamala Harris: Donald Trump is also the person who said women should be punished for exercising a decision that they rightly should be able to make about their own body pic.twitter.com/HN5auXlO7s — Acyn (@Acyn) September 25, 2024

Harris: “So Donald Trump is also the person who said women should be punished for exercising a decision that they rightly should be able to make about their own body.”

Harris refers to the moment below, and others like it, where Trump says of women who have abortions: “there has to be some form of punishment.”