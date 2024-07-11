U.S. Congressman Says “Trump Owns” Project 2025, Even As He Denies It

U.S. Congressman Says “Trump Owns This All The Way” – Even As He Denies It

Project 2025, a presidential and federal government transition plan spearheaded by the conservative Heritage Foundation think tank, should have a more specific name, according to Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA).

What the plan should be known as, Swalwell asserts, is “Trump’s Project 2025” — an assertion that the GOP’s presumptive presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump, shouldn’t be able to effectively distance himself from the controversial plan.

Addressing the Project 2025, and reacting to Trump’s recent dubious attempt to say he didn’t know much about it, Swalwell told podcaster Cheri Jacobus that “Trump owns this all the way.” (Trump’s disclaimer sailed into the rocks when he said, after claiming he knew nothing about the plan, that he disagreed with some of it.)

Trump claims not to know who is behind Project 2025. A CNN review found at least 140 people who worked for him are involved https://t.co/tot246CVqj — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) July 11, 2024

“Messaging matters,” the California Congressman warned, telling Democrats — who broadly characterize Project 2025 as a draconian roadmap toward American fascism — to get out in front of that messaging and force Trump to own his association with the controversial plan.

Project 2025 is the most dangerous agenda in politics today, and way too many people still have no idea what it is.



Here’s part one of my Project 2025 video series. Please let me know what you think – I’m still new at this video editing thing!https://t.co/3ws3jNN5xv — Angry Staffer 🌻 (@Angry_Staffer) July 5, 2024

Addressing Project 2025, from which Trump has recently sought to distance himself, Swalwell told podcaster Cheri Jacobus that “Trump owns this all the way.”

Numerous reports have asserted that people closely associated with Trump are part of the plan’s authorship, with CNN claiming to have identified “at least 140 people” who worked for Trump that “are involved.”