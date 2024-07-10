Ex-Trump Adviser Says “Colored” Kamala Harris No Match For Biden

Sebastian Gorka was a deputy adviser on national security issues to then-President Donald Trump in 2017 and is now a nationally syndicated radio host with a strong MAGA following. Asked in an interview on Newsmax whether Democratic Party donors really believe Vice President Kamala Harris can do better than President Joe Biden with voters in swing states like Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan, Gorka told the questioner — Rob Finnerty — to “stop it” and accused Finnerty, facetiously, of being “logical.”

Gorka proceeded to call Harris a “DEI hire” — implying that the former California Attorney General and United States Senator was selected for VP primarily based on her race and gender — and one who couldn’t outperform Biden with voters in those critical states.

This is the most overtly racist thing I’ve ever seen on television.



Gorka mocked the Democrats who assert Harris would be a formidable replacement for Biden on the Democratic ticket and, speaking as if he were one of them, said: “She’s a DEI hire, right? She’s a woman. She’s colored. Therefore she’s got to be good.”

Reaction to Gorka’s statement in the comments seems to split right along party lines, especially on the contentious issue of DEI, which on one side is seen as a measure to shore up society and protect its citizens against systemic racism, and which on the other side is seen as a liberal plot to undermine merit as a qualification for advancement. Those holding these divergent opinions don’t usually budge from them.

“The truth is racist now?” asks one commenter, who recognizes that, whether or not Harris was more qualified than other VP candidates, her race and gender surely played a part in her selection.

Then there is the other side, which sees intolerance — not hard-bitten wisdom — in Gorka’s characterization. One commenter accused Gorka of “showing his true colors – all of them various shades of bigotry.”