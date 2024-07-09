Democratic Senator Praises Top Climate Change Opponent, “Dedicated”

Five-term Republican Senator from Oklahoma James Inhofe died on Tuesday in Tulsa, Oklahoma at age 89 from complications due to a stroke. The late Senator, who went viral late in his career for bringing a snowball into Congress to refute the existence of climate change, was a deeply religious man who believed it was “egotistical” for humans to believe they could impact the climate — because the climate was controlled by God.

A paragraph in Inhofe’s New York Times obituary read: “Sometimes called Capitol Hill’s most conservative politician, Mr. Inhofe opposed abortion, L.G.B.T.Q. rights, health care legislation and campaign-finance reforms while supporting the death penalty, gun rights, counterterrorism powers, offshore oil drilling and constitutional amendments to require balanced budgets and ban flag desecration.”

Stances like this would seem to create an uncrossable barrier between Inhofe and his liberal colleagues in the Senate, but though they had trouble agreeing on certain issues, Inhofe found himself praised by Senate members across the aisle for his dedication.

[Inhofe worked across the aisle with former Senate Democrat Barbara Boxer (CA) in 2015 on legislation (the DRIVE Act, see below) to stimulate the economy and shore up infrastructure across the country.]

Sen. Mitt Romney, the GOP’s presidential candidate in 2012 and more of a centrist in today’s Republican Party, wrote on X: “Jim Inhofe was a dedicated public servant, and his leadership as chairman of the Armed Services Committee was key to advancing our national defense.”

In a throwback to gentler political times, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) — a climate justice evangelist and longtime Inhofe opponent on the issue — praised his late colleague’s dedication “to serving his country” and “great record of getting things done for Oklahoma.”

My condolences to Kay and the whole Inhofe family. Jim was dedicated to serving his country and had a great record of getting things done for Oklahoma.



We never did agree on climate, but we found common ground where we could. Rest in peace. — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) July 9, 2024

This cordial treatment, despite stark differences on issues, reminded some of other historical instances of cross-aisle amicability, such as when President George W. Bush praised Nancy Pelosi on becoming the first female Speaker of the House or when 2008 GOP presidential candidate John McCain defended his opponent Barack Obama from ad hominem attacks during their campaigns.

For others, especially those whose thirst for partisan squabbles appears insatiable, Whitehouse’s admission that he and Inhofe “never did agree on climate” was portrayed as a condemnation that had no place alongside the Senator’s condolences to Inhofe’s family.