MAGA Congressman’s Trump Speech Mocked By Dems Focused On His Young Son’s Antics

U.S. Representative John Rose (R-TN) used his time on the House floor on Monday to object to former President Donald Trump‘s criminal trial in Manhattan where, last Thursday, a jury of 12 Americans found the presumptive GOP presidential nominee guilty on 34 felony counts of falsifying business documents to influence the 2016 presidential election and cover up a scandal involving adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Rose echoed Trump and other MAGA loyalists in calling the trial “a politically charged prosecution,” while in the background the TV (C-SPAN) camera captured a young red-haired boy in a short-sleeve shirt sitting behind the Congressman smiling and sticking out his tongue in an age-appropriate or expected comedic fashion.

Note: Shortly after the speech, Rep. Rose confirmed the boy was his son and wrote: “This is what I get for telling my son Guy to smile at the camera for his little brother.”

So sorry I was slow responding to your email, I was tied up watching this over and over again pic.twitter.com/1MT81CS440 — Aaron Fritschner (@Fritschner) June 3, 2024

Aaron Fritschner, Deputy Chief of Staff for U.S. Congressman Don Beyer (D-VA), is amplifying the video with the caption: “So sorry I was slow responding to your email, I was tied up watching this over and over again.”

Josh Breisblatt, Democratic Chief Counsel with the House Judiciary Immigration Subcommittee, replied: “I can’t turn away.” Fritschner dared Breisblatt: “I will give you $5 to reenact it.”

As seen below, Fritschner also made a GIF out of the video.