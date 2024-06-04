Giuliani, Fired By Billionaire GOP Donor, Says “I Refuse To Be Silenced,”Doubles Down On “Big Lie”

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was canned from WABC radio last month by a staunch conservative and loyal friend of Donald Trump, the supermarket mogul John Catsimatidis who owns the station. Catsimatidis, a major Republican donor who was obviously paying attention when Fox News settled its election falsehood defamation case for $787 million, said of canceling Giuliani:

“Rudy has publicly accused me of suppressing his free speech, calling my decision ‘unconstitutional’ and a violation of the First Amendment. However, as a licensee of the FCC, the First Amendment grants me the rights and responsibilities to protect WABC. Each decision I make is guided by what I believe best serves the station, our listeners, and above all, the truth.”

It wasn't stolen. Trump lost.



Then you made a fool of yourself and lost, and lost and lost in court.



Now you are indicted. Congratulations. https://t.co/RD3NdLb31Z — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) June 4, 2024

Now Giuliani is back — without the WABC platform — saying he “refuse(s) to be silenced” with regard to what is commonly referred to as the “big lie” — the idea that the 2020 election was compromised. The former NYC mayor is wasting no time making the same claims that Catsimatidis and his lawyers objected to. “The 2020 election was stolen,” Giuliani writes on X, drawing harsh feedback from Democratic Party elections lawyer Marc Elias.

Elias, who has prevailed in 64 cases nationwide that sought unsuccessfully to overturn the election results, replied succinctly: “It wasn’t stolen. Trump lost. Then you made a fool of yourself and lost, and lost and lost in court. Now you are indicted. Congratulations.”