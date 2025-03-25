Trump’s Faith Advisor Selling $1000 Blessings for Easter, “Sick and Disgusted” Evangelist Says

President Donald Trump appointed evangelical pastor Paula White-Cain as a Special Government Employee and Senior Advisor to the newly created White House Faith Office. (She served as an advisor during Trump’s first administration, too.)

White-Cain, who is married to former Journey keyboardist and guitarist Jonathan Cain, is the founder and president of Paula White Ministries.

As seen in the TV advertisement below, White-Cain is offering her followers “seven supernatural blessings” from the beginning of Passover (April 12) to Easter Day (April 20).

“According to Exodus 23,” she said, listing the seven blessings, “God will assign an angel to you. He’ll be an enemy to your enemies. He’ll give you prosperity. He’ll take sickness away from you. He will give you long life. He’ll give you an increase in inheritance. And he’ll give a special year blessing.”

White-Cain added: “You’re not doing this to get something but you’re doing an honor to God realizing what you can receive.”

Her message is followed by a prompt to purchase her “Honor God with Your Passover/Easter Resurrection Offer.” The highest level of purchase — a payment of $1000 or more — includes the release of the seven supernatural blessings, a bottle of grape juice, two wooden cups, CDs, booklets, and a 10-inch tall Waterford crystal cross.

Several pastors are responding to White-Cain’s advertisement with disgust. As Stephen Simpson replied: “This is wicked blasphemy. As a Christian minister for 44 years, I reject her heresy. Total manipulation.”

Evangelist Larry Owens also responded: “I’m so Sick and Disgusted of these Fake Prideful Wannabe Preachers asking for money in exchange for Blessings, Healings and Prosperity! No where in Scripture does God Say He Will Make you Monetarily Rich, Heal Your Body or Shower You With Blessings IF You Donate ANY AMOUNT OF MONEY To ANY Church or Preacher!! Remember Jesus Cleared the Money Changers OUT OF THE TEMPLE!!”

Non-clergy Trump supporters are not pleased with offer either. As one on X tagged President Trump and wrote: “@realDonaldTrump please for the love of God. This was a bad pick. Please replace her. This is just embarrassing.”