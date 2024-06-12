Lauren Boebert, Mother of Arrested Teen, Shames Biden Who Has Not “Fixed” Son’s Criminal Case

Trump-endorsed U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert (R-CO) responded to the guilty verdict in the Hunter Biden‘s gun case with celebration. The Congresswoman wrote: “Hunter Biden was proven guilty!” and added criticism of President Joe Biden: “How long until dear old dad gets involved and fixes this all up for him?”

Note: Biden, who has not interfered with the criminal case which was brought forward by Trump-appointed Special Counsel David Weiss, told ABC News last week that he would not issue a pardon to his son if he was convicted in this case.

Political pundit Ron Filipkowski responded to Boebert's speculation about the Biden family: "I'd be worried about my own kid's recent crime spree that landed him 20+ criminal charges. Maybe get involved in that."

Political pundit Ron Filipkowski responded to Boebert’s speculation about the Biden family: “I’d be worried about my own kid’s recent crime spree that landed him 20+ criminal charges. Maybe get involved in that.”

Boebert’s son, Tyler Boebert, 19, was arrested in February on several felony charges related to a “recent string of vehicle trespass and property thefts.”

I’m still waiting for MAGA to show all that Hunter Biden energy for Lauren Boebert’s son.



A woman who reported her wallet stolen by Tyler Boebert told investigators she had a brain tumor and “wouldn't be able to pay for surgery.”



He apparently committed multiple felonies and an… pic.twitter.com/cl8fhUKN99 — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) June 11, 2024

In a statement, the congresswoman said she will continue to support her son and said he has struggled with “very difficult, public challenges.”

In April, Tyler Boebert told a judge that he could not afford an attorney to represent him in court and would apply for a public defender. In May, when Boebert appeared in court without an attorney, the judge in his case expressed disappointment for the delay in his acquiring counsel and said: “I wish you had turned in that application a little sooner. If you’ve done that, you just have to wait for the public defender to make their decision.”