U.S. Congressman Slams Ex-House Speaker “You’re a Piece of Garbage”

Former Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Paul Ryan (R-WI), who was also the vice presidential nominee in the 2012 presidential election with Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), announced that the 2024 presumptive GOP nominee, former President Donald Trump, is “unfit” to serve as the President of the United States.

Note: Ryan has been skeptical of Trump since he became the presumptive Republican nominee in the 2016 presidential election, saying Trump was “not ready” for the White House, but eventually endorsed him five months prior to the election.

So great to have the endorsement and support of Paul Ryan. We will both be working very hard to Make America Great Again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 2, 2016

On Fox News this week, Ryan said of Trump: “I do think character is a really important issue. You put yourself above the Constitution, as he has done, I think that makes you unfit for office.”

GOP Rep. Troy Nehls, a staunch Trump supporter, told us in response to this: “Paul Ryan you’re a piece of garbage. You’re a piece of garbage and we should kick you out of the party. … Don’t go spouting your mouth off and saying that you’re a conservative. You’re spitting in the… https://t.co/2P6NuYvp4A — Manu Raju (@mkraju) June 12, 2024

MAGA Congressman Troy Nehls (R-TX) responded to Ryan’s comments on CNN: “Paul Ryan you’re a piece of garbage. You’re a piece of garbage and we should kick you out of the party. … Don’t go spouting your mouth off and saying that you’re a conservative. You’re spitting in the face of the leader of our party. I mean grow up a little bit.”

Below is a video of Nehls standing next to a life-size cutout of Donald Trump on the day a jury found the former president guilty on 34 felony counts for falsifying business documents to cover up payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels to influence the 2016 presidential election. With a crowd of constituents behind him, Nehls points to the camera and yells, “We love you! We love you! We love you!”