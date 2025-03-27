2paragraph News: News, Politics, Entertainment, TV, Celebrity, Culture

FOLLOW @ APPLE | MSN | FLIPBOARD | GOOGLE

Pentagon Shows Off Armored Combat Vehicle at Southern Border, “Hell on Eight Wheels”

by in Daily Edition | March 27, 2025

Sec. Pete Hegseth

Hegseth at the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso, Texas, Feb. 3, 2025 (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza) U.S. Secretary of Defense, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

While many lawmakers are calling for the resignation of Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth after his sharing of military attack plans in a group chat that inadvertently included a journalist — aka “SignalGate” — the Defense Department released a video on X of U.S. Army soldiers at the U.S.-Mexican Border in El Paso and West Texas.

The Pentagon reported that the soldiers assigned to Joint Task Force at the Southern Border “continue to work tirelessly to enhance national security” and, as seen in the video, they are testing “some of their latest equipment” in a Stryker armored vehicle which has the words “Hell on eight wheels” stenciled on its side.

The Stryker is a family of eight-wheeled armored fighting vehicles derived from the Canadian LAV III, which itself was modeled on an armed vehicle made in Switzerland. Stryker vehicles are produced for the United States Army by General Dynamics Land Systems-Canada (GDLS-C) and General Dynamics Land Systems Division, US — in plants in Anniston, Alabama; Lima, Ohio; and London, Ontario in Canada.

(Earlier this month, Hegseth ordered 2,500 to 3,000 active-duty troops to the U.S.-Mexico border where they are equipped with armored Stryker combat vehicles.)

Note: In January 2023, the U.S. sent 90 Stryker armored vehicles to Ukraine as part of the $2.5 billion military aid package.

Retired U.S. Army Lt. General Mark Hertling supported the use of Strykers in Ukraine and wrote about them: “Fast, quiet, less maintenance and support requirements, and the ability to transport a LOT of infantry to desired places on the battlefield.” He added, “It’s ugly, but it’s perfect!”

Note: Hertling does not approve of the behavior behind SignalGate. He wrote: “Arrogant. Amateurish. Lacking in situational awareness. A huge security breach that opens operations to foreign actors and puts our military at risk.”