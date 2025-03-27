Pentagon Shows Off Armored Combat Vehicle at Southern Border, “Hell on Eight Wheels”

While many lawmakers are calling for the resignation of Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth after his sharing of military attack plans in a group chat that inadvertently included a journalist — aka “SignalGate” — the Defense Department released a video on X of U.S. Army soldiers at the U.S.-Mexican Border in El Paso and West Texas.

The Pentagon reported that the soldiers assigned to Joint Task Force at the Southern Border “continue to work tirelessly to enhance national security” and, as seen in the video, they are testing “some of their latest equipment” in a Stryker armored vehicle which has the words “Hell on eight wheels” stenciled on its side.

READY AND AGILE! @USArmy soldiers assigned to Joint Task Force – Southern Border continue to work tirelessly to enhance national security. Check out some of their latest equipment testing in a Stryker armored vehicle. pic.twitter.com/cn8k4g8Wse — Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) March 27, 2025

The Stryker is a family of eight-wheeled armored fighting vehicles derived from the Canadian LAV III, which itself was modeled on an armed vehicle made in Switzerland. Stryker vehicles are produced for the United States Army by General Dynamics Land Systems-Canada (GDLS-C) and General Dynamics Land Systems Division, US — in plants in Anniston, Alabama; Lima, Ohio; and London, Ontario in Canada.

(Earlier this month, Hegseth ordered 2,500 to 3,000 active-duty troops to the U.S.-Mexico border where they are equipped with armored Stryker combat vehicles.)

🇺🇸 U.S. STRYKER ARMORED VEHICLES DEPLOYING TO MEXICO BORDER



Soldiers from the U.S. Army’s 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, stationed at Fort Carson, Colorado, are preparing their Stryker Armored Fighting Vehicles for deployment to the U.S.-Mexico border.… https://t.co/Ks6LyIrn9A pic.twitter.com/a3ljHeUw5q — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) March 6, 2025

Note: In January 2023, the U.S. sent 90 Stryker armored vehicles to Ukraine as part of the $2.5 billion military aid package.

Retired U.S. Army Lt. General Mark Hertling supported the use of Strykers in Ukraine and wrote about them: “Fast, quiet, less maintenance and support requirements, and the ability to transport a LOT of infantry to desired places on the battlefield.” He added, “It’s ugly, but it’s perfect!”

"Ukraine received Stryker armored vehicles as part of last year's $2.5 billion military aid package announced by the United States for Ukraine on January 20, 2023. This package included 90 Stryker armored personnel carriers and 20 wheeled mine rollers, known as the Light Weight… pic.twitter.com/oAGck6tIgj — Mark Hertling (@MarkHertling) August 13, 2024

Note: Hertling does not approve of the behavior behind SignalGate. He wrote: “Arrogant. Amateurish. Lacking in situational awareness. A huge security breach that opens operations to foreign actors and puts our military at risk.”