Arizona Secretary of State Mocks Giuliani for Video that Exposed Him in Hotel Bedroom

Former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, who pleaded not guilty last month to nine felony charges regarding his alleged role in trying to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Arizona, was processed today in Maricopa County and was able to pay the $10,000 bond.

Outside of the sheriff’s office, Giuliani was asked if he had any regrets about what he did in Arizona after the election. The former Mayor of New York laughed and said, “Oh my goodness, no. I’m very proud of it.”

A former prosecutor who was ordered to pay $148 million as a result of a defamation lawsuit regarding his false claims about two election workers in Georgia then made claims about “substantial evidence of voter fraud that was covered up, probably one of the greatest conspiracies of American history.”

On CNN, Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes — who was on the front lines of the 2020 election in Arizona as the Maricopa County Recorder and lost his own bid for re-election — was asked for his response to Giuliani’s proud admission that he had no regrets about trying to overturn the election results in Arizona.

Fontes replied: “I stopped taking Rudy Giuliani seriously after the Borat tape, so I’m not going to countenance any of his lies further than they need to.” Fontes added: “He’s been indicted and is innocent until proven guilty, that really is the process that we’re fighting for. We believe the rule of law should be applied to every person regardless of their station.”

