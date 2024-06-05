Hunter Biden’s Wife Has “Dramatic Moment” With Ex-Trump Aide at Courthouse

Sarah Fitzpatrick, Senior Investigative Producer and Story Editor for NBC Investigates, reported on Wednesday that she witnessed “a dramatic moment” in the hallway outside the courtroom where Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, faces three felony counts related to an unlawful application and possession of a gun.

Fitzpatrick wrote: “Hunter Biden’s wife Melissa Cohen-Biden approached former Trump aide Garett [sic] Ziegler and said ‘you have no right to be here you Nazi piece of s—!'”

I witnessed a dramatic moment a few minutes ago in the hallway outside courtroom: Hunter Biden’s wife Melissa Cohen-Biden approached former Trump aide Garett Ziegler and said “you have no right to be here you Nazi piece of shit!” — Sarah Fitzpatrick (@S_Fitzpatrick) June 4, 2024

Fitzpatrick added: “Ziegler did not respond to her, but told me after that ‘for the record I’m not a Nazi I’m a believer in the US constitution. I haven’t said one thing to them.'”

[Note: In September, Hunter Biden filed a lawsuit against Garrett Ziegler (and his nonprofit organization Marco Polo) alleging Ziegler “violated state and federal data laws in connection with the online publication of laptop content attributed to him.”]

It’s not the first time Ziegler has denied having bigoted beliefs. When asked about his repeated reposting of material from white nationalist Nick Fuentes, Ziegler said: “There are some things that I agree with Nick Fuentes on, and some that I don’t.” He added, “sometimes you just do it because you think it’s a very, very good thing for the conversation.”

Garrett Ziegler, a former Trump WH aide, lost his mind after his interview with the @January6thCmte yesterday.



He accused the committee of being “anti-white” and referred to his female colleagues who spoke out against Trump as “thots and hoes.” pic.twitter.com/S7wOdH3tY1 — Republican Voters Against Trump (@AccountableGOP) July 20, 2022

A Washington Post profile of Ziegler from 2023 reported that “Ziegler, whose first job out of college was working as a low-level aide in the Trump White House, has fashioned himself into a Hunter Biden specialist.” The article asserts that when “Ziegler, who served as a staffer for Trump aide Peter Navarro, a MAGA hard-liner and election denier, left the White House in early 2021, he began focusing his attention on President Biden’s son, turning his formidable energy to unearthing every detail he could.”