U.S. Congressman Hammers MAGA “Cult” In Judiciary Speech

U.S. Congressman Eric Swalwell (D-CA), a devout MAGA and Donald Trump antagonist, characterized the Trump enablers among his Congressional peers as “cult” members during a House Judiciary Committee speech yesterday. Swalwell allowed that joining the cult “is your right, but it’s not your responsibility. I promise you, that’s not what your constituents would want.”

Swalwell presented his evidence for cult membership as a series of contradictory if-then hypocrisies. “So if you believe in states’ rights except when a jury in that state convicts your nominee for president, you might be in a cult,” Swalwell said. “If you claim you back the blue but want to defund the police when the police go to your nominee’s house to retrieve national security secrets, you might be in a cult. If you’re supporting a guy whose felony convictions prevent him from getting security clearance, you might be in a cult.”

MUST-WATCH: Rep. Eric Swalwell, now at the Judiciary Committee’s hearing with Attorney General Merric Garland, breaks down to his fellow GOP colleagues why, by supporting Donald Trump for president, they are in a cult.



Watch till the end, where Jim Jordan loses his cool trying… pic.twitter.com/hjkXiE6aMK — GOTV PAC (@GOTVPAC) June 4, 2024

Swalwell then listed all the countries to which Trump now will require special permission to enter, as a man convicted of a felony in the U.S. “If the guy you’re supporting for president has felony convictions that prevent him from going to Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Cambodia, Canada, Chile, China, Cuba, Dominican Republic,” Swalwell said, proceeding to name all the countries — many close U.S. allies — where Trump is now banned from normal entry. There are at least 37 of them.

MUST-WATCH: Rep. Eric Swalwell, now at the Judiciary Committee’s hearing with Attorney General Merric Garland, breaks down to his fellow GOP colleagues why, by supporting Donald Trump for president, they are in a cult.



Watch till the end, where Jim Jordan loses his cool trying… pic.twitter.com/hjkXiE6aMK — GOTV PAC (@GOTVPAC) June 4, 2024

Swalwell took all the time he was allotted, with Judiciary Committee chair Jim Jordan (R-KY) pounding the gavel to end Swalwell’s skewering as the California Congressman said again: “You might be in a cult.”