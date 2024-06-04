Trump, Who Imposed Travel Bans, Is Banned From 37 Countries

While President of the United States, Donald Trump ordered more than one travel ban on citizens from several Muslim-majority countries. During his first week in the White House he issued the first, Executive Order 13769, which he reportedly called a “Muslim Ban.” It banned people from entering the U.S. from seven majority-Muslim countries: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen, for 90 days.

Trump brags about his Muslim ban: They call it the Trump travel ban pic.twitter.com/UrjtImD7QX — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) January 11, 2024

Now Trump will experience the other end of a travel ban: As a convicted felon, Trump is banned from 37 countries including the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Israel, Ukraine, China, Japan, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, and the United Arab Emirates.

If re-elected POTUS in November, in order to attend the G7 Summit in Canada in 2025, Trump would need to request special permission as president to make a visit.

Trump is the only former President of the United States to be convicted of a felony — however, former President George W. Bush did have to request special permission to visit Canada due to a 1976 DUI arrest and conviction. According to Canadian Law, Bush was deemed an “inadmissible” person, but he did receive a waiver for a state visit.