Marjorie Taylor Greene Compares Donald Trump to George Floyd — Felons

U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) who refused to call Dr. Anthony Fauci “Doctor” during the congressional hearing yesterday, voiced her outrage regarding a comment made by Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD) during the hearing.

Raskin told Fauci that Republicans were treating him “like a convicted felon” before joking that MAGA members of congress “worship” convicted felons, a reference to the presumptive GOP presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump, who on Thursday was found guilty by a jury on 34 felony counts.

As seen on the NBC News clip below, Greene said: “We have Jamie Raskin in there accusing us of worshiping Trump, worshipping — she uses air quotes here — ‘a convicted felon.'” When reminded that Trump is a convicted felon, Greene responded: “Well, yeah, so was George Floyd.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene: We're being accused of worshipping Trump, a 'convicted felon'



Greene’s reference equates Trump with George Floyd, a black man whose murder by a white police officer in Minneapolis during a May 2020 arrest sparked enormous protests across the country after video of the incident was widely shared. The arrest was made after a store clerk suspected Floyd, a convicted felon, may have used a counterfeit twenty-dollar bill. The officer knelt on Floyd’s neck and back for more than nine minutes, the video revealed. Floyd’s last words, “I can’t breathe,” were afterwards echoed throughout the Black Lives Matter movement.

Greene remains a critic of Black Lives Matters protests driven by Floyd’s murder, protests which she described as “riots that burned down the f—– country over George Floyd.” In her refutation of Raskin’s charge that she and other Republicans “worship” convicted felons, Greene added that she “worships God.”