MAGA Slams Kash Patel for FBI Recruitment Video, “We’re Hiring Pilots for Domestic Surveillance?”

Prior to becoming the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Kash Patel said if chosen by President Donald Trump to run the agency in his second term, “I’d shut down the Hoover Building and make it into a museum of the Deep State, on Day One.”

The MAGA faithful have been excited about the disruption Patel promised even before getting the job. As The Guardian reported in December: “The 44-year-old has called for “major, major reform” of the FBI that could include shutting down its headquarters, slashing its intelligence operations, and targeting officials and journalists who leak information.”

Yet on his two month anniversary as Director of the FBI, Patel released a recruitment video (below) and wrote: “The skies aren’t the limit — they’re just the beginning. The FBI is looking for elite pilots to lead missions protecting Americans at home and abroad. If you’re ready to serve, the mission is ready for you.”

MAGA social media influencers Hodgetwins replied to Patel: “What happened to turning the FBI building into a museum? Now we’re hiring pilots for domestic surveillance?”

What happened to turning the FBI building into a museum?



Now we’re hiring pilots for domestic surveillance? — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) April 21, 2025

Another MAGA supporter chimed in: “Dude, you were supposed to turn the FBI into a distant memory of political weaponization… Now you’re literally trying to make it even more powerful for the next person who takes your spot.”

MAGA supporters also criticized Patel for his attire choices while visiting the FBI Criminal Justice Information Services Division in West Virginia this weekend.

With the photos below, former FBI Agent and Navy SEAL Jonathan Gilliam wrote: “Why is the FBI Director dressed like Ukrainian President Zelensky who’s known for walking around like a tactical clown among other world leaders who are dressed in suits? Or is it FBI policy now to dress like you just went on a 511 shopping spree? Last I checked, the FBI dress code was a suit and tie unless you are doing something mission specific that necessitated otherwise.”