Judge Aileen Cannon Allows Project 2025 Contributor to Speak at Trump Hearing

Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon, who is presiding over the former president’s Mar-a-Lago classified documents case in Florida, entered another paperless order on Tuesday which refers to “the unlawful appointment of Special Counsel Jack Smith.”

According to Harvard Law-trained Lawfare legal analyst Anna Bower, Cannon’s order “will allow several non-parties to participate in oral argument during a hearing set to take place later this month on Trump’s motion to dismiss the classified documents case based on ‘the unlawful appointment of Special Counsel Jack Smith.’”

Former FBI Special Agent-turned-Yale Law professor Asha Rangappa, replied to Bower’s summary: “Cannon is just flailing and has no idea which way is up at this point.”

Note: The non-parties mentioned who will be permitted to appear and present in the oral argument at the June 21, 2024 hearing on Trump’s Motion to Dismiss the Indictment are lawyers Josh Blackman (contributor to the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025 policy document); Gene C. Schaerr (conservative civil appeals expert, former law clerk for the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia); and Matthew Seligman (election law expert). Cannon has granted approximately 30 minutes for each.