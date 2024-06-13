DNC Truck Tails Trump Motorcade, Plays Jan 6 Capitol Attack Video

The presumptive GOP presidential nominee, former president Donald Trump, returned to the Capitol — for the first time since January 6, 2021 — to meet with House and Senate Republicans including House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), VP contender and Senator JD Vance (R-OH), and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) had a truck follow Trump’s motorcade in Washington, D.C., with screens wrapped around the truck showing video footage from the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

On Saturday, at a campaign rally in Las Vegas, Trump referred to those who participated in the attack as “warriors” and “victims of what happened.” The convicted felon also repeated the claim, which he often makes at rallies, that the 2020 presidential election was rigged against him — a rhetorical weapon that triggered the January 6 uprising and still riles his base. (It’s a claim that has had no success in courts, where evidence is required.)

Note: The Biden-Harris campaign also released a new ad this week which will run during local news broadcasts in battleground states. It blames Trump for the January 6 riot, highlights the number of law enforcement officers injured during the attack on the Capitol (140), and features Trump — talking about the convicted rioters — saying: “we will give them pardons.”