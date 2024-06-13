Trump Mocked For Bitcoin Comment

The presumptive GOP presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump, who was convicted on 34 felony counts for falsifying business documents to cover up payments made to Stormy Daniels to influence the 2016 presidential election, recently shared his support for Bitcoin, contrary to his stance a few years ago.

(In the past Trump called Bitcoin “a scam against the U.S. dollar,” and cryptocurrency “a disaster waiting to happen.”)

With a plea for votes this week, Trump wrote: “Bitcoin mining may be our last line of defense against a CBDC.” (CBDC is an acronym for Central Bank Digital Currency.)

Trump claimed that President Joe Biden hates Bitcoin, and announced that, unlike Biden, if he’s re-elected he will push to get “the remaining Bitcoin to be MADE IN THE USA!!!” He also claimed that “It will help us be ENERGY DOMINANT!!!”

The man who wants to be in charge of the largest economy in the world thinks that bitcoins, a virtual currency, are "made" somewhere. pic.twitter.com/vVkTdWZn4h — KevinlyFather 🇺🇲🇨🇦🇲🇼🇸🇿 (@KevinlyFather) June 12, 2024

The former POTUS is being mocked for his choice of words. As one commenter replied: “The man who wants to be in charge of the largest economy in the world thinks that bitcoins, a virtual currency, are ‘made’ somewhere.”

Another predicted that Trump will make up a story about meeting Bitcoin miners: “He’ll say ‘I went to a Bitcoin mine and the miners came up to me with tears in their eyes, big burly miners that haven’t cried since the day they were born! And they said Sir! Sir! Thank you for making Bitcoin great again!’”

CoinDesk explained: “Trump’s post likely indicates he’d like to see more bitcoin mining done by U.S. companies using local resources.”