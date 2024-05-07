Vivek Ramaswamy Urges GOP To Convert “Pissed Off” College Students

Former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy told Sean Hannity on Fox News that the pro-Palestinian protesters on college campuses are “the fringe minority…most students do not agree with these protests.” He cites as evidence people at college commencement events cheering when protesters are removed from the audience.

Ramaswamy says, “I think this is actually an opportunity for Republicans this year.” He claims: “What we see are many people who do not think of themselves necessarily as conservatives are now being converted to being patriotic, pro-American conservatives.”

Here’s an opportunity Republicans shouldn’t miss: show up on college campuses in swing states ahead of November. Most college students are pissed off that their semesters were derailed & commencements cancelled. Many who didn’t think of themselves as patriotic, pro-American… pic.twitter.com/X92RxGDzDO — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) May 7, 2024

Ramaswamy, who graduated from Harvard University and Yale Law School, doubled down on the idea by writing:

“Here’s an opportunity Republicans shouldn’t miss: show up on college campuses in swing states ahead of November. Most college students are pissed off that their semesters were derailed & commencements cancelled. Many who didn’t think of themselves as patriotic, pro-American conservatives are ready to join us. All we need is the courage to show up & bring them along.”