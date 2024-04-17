Trump Lawyer Spews Brazenly False Claim About NY Trial

When Judge Arthur Engoron ordered former President Donald Trump in December to pay $355 million as a result of his civil fraud trial in New York, Trump’s son Eric Trump — who was ordered to pay $4 million — got emotional on Fox News, saying: “My father built the skyline of New York City, and this is the thanks he gets?” (This “brazenly false” claim about Trump having built the skyline was mercilessly mocked, with people claiming their fathers had built the pyramids and invented the wheel.)

Attorney Alina Habba, Trump’s lawyer in that civil fraud case in Manhattan, is currently commenting on Trump’s criminal trial in New York, where he faces 34 felony counts for allegedly falsifying business documents to cover up payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 presidential election.

Habba is pushing her own brazenly false claim on conservative media outlets, suggesting that Democrats are choosing where to prosecute Trump when the reality is that criminal defendants are prosecuted in the state where the alleged crime(s) took place. See Habba on Newsmax below.

Habba: We’re in a blue state. That’s all by design. Don’t get it twisted folks. They do this intentionally just like they’re bringing the one in Washington, just like Georgia. They pick these states on purpose pic.twitter.com/mMVFVZedTq — Acyn (@Acyn) April 17, 2024

Habba says that Trump’s criminal case is being tried in New York because the state’s political demographics are seen as favorable to Democrats: “We’re in a blue state. That’s all by design. Don’t get it twisted folks. They do this intentionally just like they’re bringing the one in Washington, just like Georgia. They pick these states on purpose.”

Note: Trump’s 2020 election interference trial in Georgia concerns allegations of election interference in the state of Georgia. His case in the Washington, D.C. District Court concerns Trump’s alleged attempt to overturn the 2020 election before and after the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

As former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance asked of Habba, “Where else does she expect the Manhattan District Attorney to bring a case?

Note: Habba did not mention Trump’s classified documents case in Florida (a red state), where the FBI seized classified documents from Trump’s residence/resort Mar-a-Lago, after the former president refused to return them to the government.