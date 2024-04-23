Sarah Palin Says Ukraine Conflict Is “Fake”

Some members of Congress who voted for the $95 billion foreign aid package — which included an allocation of $60 billion for Ukraine as it fights against an ongoing Russian invasion — celebrated the passing of the legislation in the House by waving Ukrainian flags in the chamber.

Those who voted against the package and who continue to protest the U.S. sending more aid to Ukraine, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), complained that the only flag that should be waved in the chamber is the American flag.

[Note: Greene pertinently did not — as her detractors point out — object to those who waved Trump flags and Confederate flags when they attacked the U.S. Capitol building on January 6, 2021.]

Weird. You were cool with these flags in the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/y8RBdlAkBo — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) April 20, 2024

Greene has been accused by both Republican and Democratic colleagues including Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) of “recycling” Russian propaganda and falsely saying Ukraine is a Nazi state. She has also staked her objections on a claim that there’s “no proof that Russia intends to invade the rest of Europe after finishing its campaign in Ukraine.”

Fellow MAGA loyalist and former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin echoed Greene’s view of the Ukrainian war — and her disapproval of the flag-waving demonstration of support in the House.

Palin wrote: “These people are despicable, & this is heartbreaking. Your US Congressmen waving Ukrainian flag – not our flag – whilst celebrating $100billion foreign aid package, most for the fake Ukrainian ‘conflict’ that diverts your US tax dollars from our own security & sovereignty. Your representatives are taunting us. Both sides of the aisle. Do they really think this will end well?”

Note: When Palin was Arizona Republican Senator John McCain‘s vice presidential running mate in the 2008 presidential election, she was asked about her national security credentials and specifically if the U.S. should support the territorial integrity of Georgia, the former republic of the Soviet Union.

Palin said: “For Russia to have exerted such pressure in terms of invading a smaller Democratic country, unprovoked, is unacceptable.” She added, “And we’ve got to keep our eyes on Russia, under the leadership there.” Palin said then she was in favor of having Georgia and Ukraine join NATO.