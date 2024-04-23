Newsmax Touts Biden’s $7 Billion Clean Energy Plan, Rounding Up

The conservative news media outlet Newsmax covered President Joe Biden‘s Earth Day visit to Prince William Forest Park in Triangle, Virginia — and the network that usually makes little room for positive Biden stories seemed to relent in its criticism and give Biden a measure of respect, at least from the standpoint of those who believe the climate crisis is real.

Newsmax delivered a straightforward spin-free 30 seconds on Biden’s announcement of $7 billion in grant funding for “solar projects for low-income households that will reportedly benefit up to a million low-income households,” as the network said.

“The President will also announce action on the Climate Corps that he created,” Newsmax reported. “That’s a service initiative aimed at preparing young Americans for jobs in clean energy and climate. Biden will announce that his administration will ease Climate Corp members’ transition to other federal jobs after they graduate from the program.”

BREAKING: Even Newsmax is giving President Biden credit today. President Biden just announced $7 billion in funding for solar projects. This will benefit up to 1 million low-income households receive affordable electricity. Retweet so all Americans see. pic.twitter.com/Rd9o6yokVs — Biden’s Wins (@BidensWins) April 22, 2024

Newsmax even used a larger number — rounding up — than the Biden administration itself claimed in its announcement, which said the initiative would put solar panels on 900,000 households — and “cut 5 million metric tons of carbon pollution annually.”

In his remarks, Biden thanked numerous contributors including Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), and Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, who the President noted is the first Native American to hold a Cabinet position.

“Anyone in or out of government who willfully denies the impacts of climate change is condemning the American people to a very dangerous future,” Biden said in his remarks, “and the world, I might add.”