Marine Veteran Congressman Warns “We’re Going to Have a Terrorist Attack”

While former President Donald Trump this week warned his MAGA following on Truth Social about “illegal Chinese migrants in the U.S.,” U.S. Representative Richard “Rich” McCormick (R-GA) shared his opinion about what he characterized as a dangerous immigration situation with Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business.

Wearing a shirt with MARINES emblazed across the chest, McCormick — who served in the U.S. Marine Corps (he was a helicopter pilot) and the U.S. Navy — said of the U.S.-Mexico border: “We have a massive problem, and we’re going to have a terrorist attack, and it’s going to be on Biden’s head.”

Bartiromo replied, “Well, this is just incredible. I wonder what you could do as an elected official to get ahead of this.”

[NOTE: McCormick didn’t appear to be speaking in his official capacity as a U.S. Congressman when he told Bartiromo — and warned the public — that a terrorist attack was forthcoming. He did not offer specific information pertaining to an imminent attack, and the Department of Homeland Security reports no current terrorist advisories.]

"We are going to have a terrorist attack. And it's going to be on Biden's head" — GOP Rep. Richard McCormick 😳 pic.twitter.com/Cz7dlZvvME — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 5, 2024

If it is more than just political rhetoric meant to stoke fear and insecurity, McCormick’s warning of an imminent threat to U.S. security, given his position, is concerning — U.S. lawmakers are often privy to intelligence information that is kept from the public.

Information about terrorist attacks, because they violate every tenet of international law, is shared even among global rivals, as happened recently when the U.S. warned Russia about what it believed was an imminent attack on a Moscow theater by Islamic terrorists — a warning that was accurate but went unheeded.

[NOTE: McCormick’s party, even as it continues to flog the border issue, killed a recent bipartisan border bill in the Senate that was supported by the Border Patrol Union and included funding to hire additional border patrol agents (a workforce of 22,000, a record high), an increase of asylum officers, ICE detention beds, an additional 100 immigration judges, and the installation of 100 inspection machines to help detect fentanyl at our Southwest border ports of entry.]

When McCormick — who endorsed Trump for President in January after Ron DeSantis dropped out of the race — voted against the recent “minibus” spending bill, which passed and which President Biden signed in order to avoid a government shutdown, he complained, “We still haven’t secured the border. Are you kidding me? It’s the number one issue in America right now.”